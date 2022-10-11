Faith & Blue, a national movement, happened on Friday at Kiwanis Park in New Plymouth.
According to Sheriff Andy Creech, one of the speakers at the first Faith & Blue event, approximately 200 people were in attendance. "The Payette County Sheriff's Office was proud to be a part of the event with the churches in New Plymouth. The event's main focus was to strengthen the bond between our community and law enforcement," said Creech.
McGruff the Crime Dog is seen here at Kiwanis Park in New Plymouth on Friday evening. The character, whose catch phrase is "Take a bit out of crime" has been used in advertising for the National Crime Prevention council for many years.
