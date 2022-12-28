VALE — Catastrophic staffing shortages in the county jail and dispatch center have caused deputies to accrue hundreds of hours of overtime during the current fiscal year. In order to keep the county’s law enforcement services running smoothly, it’s not just dispatchers and jail deputies filling the holes, it’s patrol staff, too.

As such, a Resolution No. R22-31 has has been floated. It would kick in double-time pay when patrol staff working hours exceed 40 due to helping fill those shortages. Furthermore, it is said that it won’t cost the county any more than what it already has budgeted for pay in the budget this year.



Tags

Load comments