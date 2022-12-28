VALE — Catastrophic staffing shortages in the county jail and dispatch center have caused deputies to accrue hundreds of hours of overtime during the current fiscal year. In order to keep the county’s law enforcement services running smoothly, it’s not just dispatchers and jail deputies filling the holes, it’s patrol staff, too.
As such, a Resolution No. R22-31 has has been floated. It would kick in double-time pay when patrol staff working hours exceed 40 due to helping fill those shortages. Furthermore, it is said that it won’t cost the county any more than what it already has budgeted for pay in the budget this year.
A resolution proposing the matter was floated to the Malheur County Court on Dec. 14 and got a full discussion during the court’s last regular meeting of the year on Dec. 21. The court has not taken any action on the resolution, as a memorandum of understanding is currently being worked out between County Attorney Stephanie Williams and Elizabeth Lemoine, who represents the county sheriff’s labor union.
The double-time proposal was explained by Lt. Rich Harriman during the Dec. 21 meeting.
He said that there have been eight vacancies in dispatch this year, leaving the sheriff’s office with only three certified dispatchers. While there has been “great progress” in getting people hired, training is underway and currently only two have gone through training in the Police Academy. At the same time, they have been down five correctional officers in the jail.
Due to “extraordinary measures to keep shifts filled,” and “lots of deputies working hundreds of hours of overtime to keep these shifts filled, we would like to offer a little incentive to keep filling overtime shifts while training those we hired. If approved, the proposal would sunset at the end of the 2022-23 fiscal year on June 30 or whenever the surplus funding runs out.
Harriman emphasized it would not cost the county any more than wages already budgeted, due to the staffing shortages and those wages going unused.
“We have a surplus built up in there and want to use that to pay [this] overtime,” he said.
He noted that the proposal is only for deputies and supervisor and managers would be exempt.
The double-time pay would be based on a deputies’ current patrol staff wage.
“This is a unique and temporary situation and it needs a unique and temporary program to help us get through this,” Harriman said.
In the proposed resolution it states that the proposal would be offered as a reward, a sign of appreciation and an incentive to keep deputies “pushing through while we are in the final stretch to getting up to full staff again.”
It would not apply to part-time staff and would only kick in when 40 hours have actually been worked in a week, with personal leave, including sick time or vacation, not counting toward that 40-hour total.
He noted that applications for vacancies have now been picking up steam.
“For whatever reasons, we are getting some applications now. I have 12 applications on my desk and gave to the jail because they indicated a preference to work for that,” he said.
Harriman further noted the idea was not his and that he had picked it up from somewhere back east.
“It sounds like a good incentive to keep people answering phones,” he said.
Commissioner Ron Jacobs noted his appreciation “for the ones who have stepped up,” asking Harriman to pass that along to them.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.