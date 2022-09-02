Purchase Access

Oregonians on Medicaid coverage who give birth and their children are now eligible for 12 months of medically necessary physical, dental, vision, and behavioral care through the state’s health care plan.

Women who qualify for coverage through the Oregon Health Plan because of their pregnancy status had previously been limited to 60 days postpartum.



