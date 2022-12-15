BAKER CITY – On Wednesday, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced the selection of Baker Technical Institute in Oregon to receive a $500,000 Brownfields Job Training grant for environmental job training programs funded through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. The funding is among 29 new grants awarded nationally through EPA’s Brownfields Job Training Program to recruit, train, and place workers for community revitalization and environmental cleanup projects at brownfield sites.

“President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law is supercharging EPA’s Brownfields Program, which is transforming blighted sites, protecting public health, and creating economic opportunities in more overburdened communities than ever before,” said EPA Deputy Administrator Janet McCabe.



