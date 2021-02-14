ONTARIO
Interested in the night sky and all the stars it contains? Look no further than and upcoming online presentation, Introduction to Stargazing. The event will be presented on Google Meets from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, and is co-hosted by Friends of the Owyhee, a local conservation organization and the Ontario Community Library.
The presentation is set to include a couple of winter night sky constellations and stars, according to a flyer on the program. Attendees are encouraged to take notes, then go outside after the presentation and try to find the constellations and stars.
Program Director for Friends of the Owyhee, Sammy Castonguay, who has been an astronomy instructor at Treasure Valley Community College since 2016, will be leading the discussion. For more information, he can be reached at by email at sammyc@owyheefriends.org.
The presentation is free, but participants need to register on Eventbrite to get the Google Meets link.
Friends of the Owyhee is part of the Oregon Outback Dark Sky Network. This is “a voluntary grass-roots initiative to build an alliance of communities, businesses, local governments, ranchers, stand and federal agencies, tribes and Oregon Outback night sky enthusiasts” interested in conserving “our starry night heritage,” according to a description of the organization from Travel Southern Oregon.
