ONTARIO – While their students were enjoying a day out of the classroom, more than 400 educators from five counties in Oregon along with educators from Idaho were back in class at the beginning of October for Professional Development Day at the Four Rivers Cultural Center in Ontario.
“It was a fantastic turnout for the event,” said co-coordinator Angie Arriola, Director of Curriculum and Instruction for the Malheur Education Service District.
Arriola and co-coordinator Jennifer Martin, the Rural Educator Network Coordinator, arranged instructors to teach the teachers in subjects ranging from “Experiencing Oregon History” to “Intro to the Pyramid Model of Teaching.”
The vast majority of attendees were those actually in the classroom, identifying themselves as teachers. Others included administrators, librarians, counselors and early learning professionals.
“This event is a partnership between many people and entities which is what makes it work,” said Martin.
While one group gathered in a room to listen to Oregon State University’s LeeAnn Mikkelson discuss teaching tribal history and exploring a family’s shared history, another group was updating their training on the Salem Keizer Threat Assessment model, a program designed to intervene with a student before violence occurs.
Others were in a classroom taking part in a writing workshop designed for grades second through fifth while still another group was receiving guidance on online programs offered by the Oregon Historical Society and the Oregon Jewish Museum.
October marked the ninth year the Educational Service District has found instructors and offered courses all in the goal of increasing knowledge among those who teach students. Those in attendance included professional educators from Malheur, Wallowa, Lake, Grant, Harney, Baker and Union counties in addition to Idaho and Washington attendees. The teachers turned students could chose the session of interest with both morning and afternoon sessions available.
“The Eastern Oregon's REN primary purpose in hosting the shared PD days with Malheur ESD is to increase educator access to high quality professional development in order to improve outcomes for Eastern Oregon students,” said Martin. “We spend a lot of time speaking with teachers and administrators about what kind of professional development they feel would be most helpful, and then do our best to provide what they've requested.”
The day also provides a time for educators in small, isolated schools to meet and share ideas while also having the opportunity to learn from professionals not typically seen in small communities.
“It is often difficult for small, rural schools to bring in expensive training and speakers,” Martin continued. “The shared PD day format allows us to leverage resources to provide access and opportunities that would otherwise be cost prohibitive to some districts. The format also enables teachers to have at least some choice in which sessions they feel would be most beneficial to their students and their particular circumstance.”
“This is an event we look forward to hosting every year,” Arriola said. “It is great to see familiar faces return each year, but attending new sessions offered by new instructors. We know those attending are returning back to their communities and schools with new ideas and new resources available to them.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.