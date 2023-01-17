Edible Popcorn Party Bowl Popcorn.org Jan 17, 2023 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email You can even eat the dishes! Kids will love to help make (and devour) this super fun party bowl! Popcorn.org Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Ingredients10 cups popped popcorn1 1/3 cups sugar1 cup water1/3 cup light corn syrup1/2 teaspoon vinegar1/4 teaspoon salt10 drops food color, optionalDirectionsSpray the inside of a large, stainless steel bowl with cooking spray and the outside of a 2nd large, stainless steel bowl; set aside.These 2 bowls will be used to form popcorn bowl at end of cooking time. (Note: if one bowl is smaller than the other, spray the outside of the smaller bowl.)Spray a 3rd large bowl with cooking spray and place popped popcorn inside; set aside.Stir sugar, water, corn syrup, vinegar and salt together in a medium sauce pan.Bring mixture to a boil, cover, and boil for 3 minutes to allow steam to wash down sides of pan. Remove lid and attach candy thermometer to pan.Allow mixture to boil, without stirring, until mixture reaches 290 degrees Fahrenheit. Stir in food color, if desired.Working quickly, pour syrup over popcorn and toss with a large spoon until popcorn is thoroughly coated.Pour popcorn mixture into first prepared bowl and use a spoon to push mixture evenly up onto sides of bowl.Firmly press second prepared bowl onto popcorn to form popcorn bowl. Allow popcorn bowl to cool completely between stainless steel bowls.To serve, tip popcorn bowl out and place on platter.Fill with popcorn to serve. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Popcorn Mixture Corn Syrup Food Gastronomy Food Industry Vinegar Sugar Salt Spoon Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. See more e-editions Today's Edition E-Edition The Argus Observer 16 hrs ago 0 Most Popular Police arrest man who was wanted for attempted murder since December Citizens help out police officer after seeing 'scuffle' Grandmother of boy who died 5 years ago issues plea for safety at park pond Fire, Police departments investigate RV fire Eddie Melendrez also facing 3 counts of recklessly endangering minors Fence comes down at future Planned Parenthood Legislative assemblies to consider bills to shift state OR-ID border Dollar store wars zero in on Payette Board taps Maria Arámbula-Romero as Woman of the Year Local lawmakers ready to ‘play defense’
