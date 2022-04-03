Economic breakfast fills up

ONTARIO — Even though the sun hadn’t risen yet, hundreds of people, including business owners and citizens from around the Western Treasure Valley were awake and present for the annual Economic Breakfast, as hosted by Snake River Economic Development Alliance, the Oregon Small Business Development Center and the Ontario Area Chamber of Commerce. Among those present were Kristen Nieskens, executive director of the alliance, chamber President John Breidenbach, State Rep. Mark Owens and State Sen. Lynn Findley.
The theme for this year’s breakfast was economic resurgence, as previously reported. Speakers for this year’s breakfast were Matt Borud, marketing and innovation administrator for the Idaho Department of Commerce, and Craig Shaul, research supervisor for the Idaho Department of Labor.
Borud’s comments focused on the growth of Idaho’s tourism industry. According to his data, leisure and hospitality make up 3.3% of Idaho’s Gross State Product.
“Travel and tourism is one of our largest programs, and it’s something that we’re very, very proud of,” said Borud. “Regionalism is a big piece of a lot of our tourism programming. Certainly, when we talk about Region 3 in Idaho, we’re very much thinking about Malheur County. Travelers don’t care a lot about borders.”
He noted that in 2020, Idaho welcomed 11.1 million visitors. That was down from 11.6 million in 2019, but up from 10.9 million in 2018.
“This industry employs about 80,000 Idahoans across the state. And the southwestern Idaho region, the ten counties in southwestern Idaho, are the largest chunk of that employment.”
Further, Borud noted that 76% of tourism spending in Idaho comes from out-of-state visitors, with a total of $3.5 billion spent in 2020, the most recent year for which data is available.
“Prior to the pandemic and even as we … move through the pandemic, Idaho and Utah were two of the country’s leading states in terms of visitor spending, increasing year over year.”
Presently, according to Borud, the average hotel room in Idaho costs $105 per night.
Shaul addressed Idaho’s tight labor market and uncertainty amid rumors of a possible recession.
“Idaho was the first state to really do a rebound” after the recession, going from a high of 11.6% unemployment to 2.5% by Dec. 2020, he said. The present rate as of February is 2.8%.
As Shaul noted in his presentation, while population is increasing overall in the state (presently over 1.8 million) its overall workforce growth is largely halted. In fact, he cites a labor participation rate of 61.9%, lower than the U.S. national average (62.4% as of March) for the first time in Idaho’s history.
“What we’re looking at, the estimates are saying that … there’s fewer people that are participating in the labor force. In 2019, Idaho’s participation rate was at 63.4%,” he said. “If we were to have 2019’s participation rate back now, for Idaho with it’s current labor force and population, we would add another 30,000 people to the [labor pool].”
To compound the tight labor market, Shaul notes that consumer demand for goods and services have increased throughout the pandemic. He did not cite an official percentage of increase, however.
One concern Shaul highlighted is the nation’s declining fertility rate (presently 1.7 births per woman and below the replacement rate of 2.1 since 2008), which he says is likely to have negative impact on the labor market over the next 30 years. He further cited U.S. school age child figures, which show fewer children are being born each year, and less than 4 million are born annually since 2018.
On the bright side, Shaul noted that Idaho’s population now boasts an average age of 36 years old, the sixth lowest in the nation.
Patrick Nauman, chairman of the Economic Development Alliance and owner of Weiser Classic Candy, presented each of these speakers a gift basket and certificate of appreciation for their comments at this year’s breakfast. He also invited attendees to return for the Economic Development Alliance’s monthly meetings.
“I would love to be able to have to move our meetings to this room [the conference room at the cultural center] every month, because we have this many people show up to our meetings.”
