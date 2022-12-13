Easy, Elegant Holiday Popcorn Popcorn.org Dec 13, 2022 6 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Holiday parties just got better. This sweet confection will bring your holiday festivities to a new level. Popcorn.org Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Yield: 8 CupsIngredients8 cups popped popcorn1/2 cup milk chocolate chips1/2 cup white chocolate chipsCandy sprinklesDirections1. Spread popcorn in thin layer on serving platter.2. Melt chocolate chips over a double boiler or in the microwave. Drizzle over popcorn.3. Melt white chocolate chips over a double boiler or in the microwave. Drizzle over popcorn.4. Immediately sprinkle desired amount of sprinkles over warm chocolate-coated popcorn.5. Allow drizzles to set up until firm. Serve. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Chocolate Chip Popcorn Food Gastronomy Meteorology Drizzle Confection Festivity Holiday Double Boiler Kitchen Utensils Microwave Ingredient Cup Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. See more e-editions View Today's Digital Edition E-Edition The Argus Observer 19 hrs ago 0 Most Popular Multiple vehicle collisions on I-84 NFL star born with facial difference to speak at global event Police search 2nd yard for missing Idaho child; nothing found Family works on synchronized Christmas light display for months Snake River Correctional Institution serves up holiday meal for senior citizens Police make arrest in case of missing boy 8 crashes take place morning of Dec. 8, including sheriff's office vehicle Judge temporarily halts new gun-control law Seismic gym rehab sought for Ontario High School Local athletes earn All-State Awards from ScoreBook Live
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.