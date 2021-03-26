ONTARIO
Lawmakers representing Senate District 30 and House Districts 59 and 60 held another one of their town halls Wednesday sharing issues they are working on and are fighting against in the Oregon Legislature.
Sen. Lynn Findley, R-Vale, said his bill, co-sponsored with Sen. Betsy Johnson, D-Scapoose, is making progress through the Senate. It provides relief to landlords who have not received rent payments because of the pandemic. The relief would come in the form of tax credits which will make them whole.
Senate Bill 21, which Findley sponsors, authorizes the Fish and Wildlife Commission to develop a pilot program to control invasive species in the Phillip W. Schneider Wildlife Area near Dayville, which borders the Ochoco and Malheur National Forests. It has had one hearing and is scheduled for a hearing and possible work session in April.
Another bill, SB 391 sponsored by Findley and two other senators, will allow an owner of a parcel located within a rural residential zone to build one accessory dwelling unit on parcel, subject to some restrictions.
A bill that was heard on the Senate Floor on Thursday and was strongly opposed by Findley was SB 554, which was passed by a wide margin. It would allow local governments and other public entities to ban concealed weapons on or in their facilities, such as school buildings. It was passed 16-7 after several attempts to table the bill or send it back to committee fail.
‘I think this is a terrible bill,” Findley said during the town hall before the vote.
The bill now goes to the House and is scheduled for its first reading on Monday. If it becomes law, it will be challenged, Findley said, adding he worked to put several amendments in the bill to give opponents ammunition on which to challenge it.
For his part, Owens had a bill that had a work session, HB 2962 that would survey students around Oregon to determine how are they had fallen behind in their school work because of the COVID-19 pandemic and what opportunities there have been to help them catch or keep up.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.