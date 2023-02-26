ONTARIO — Sen. Lynn Findley, R-Vale, and Rep. Mark Owens, R-Crane, are hosting another joint virtual town hall on Wednesday to catch their constituents up on how things are going in Salem.
Findley represents Senate District 30, which includes Baker, Crook, Grant, Harney, Lake, Malheur and parts of Deschutes and Jefferson counties; Owens represents Senate District 60, which includes Baker, Grant, Harney, Lake, Malheur and parts of Deschutes County. Each is the chief sponsor of dozens of the thousands of bills introduced this session.
The 82nd Oregon Legislative Assembly has four months remaining and the state revenue forecast was just released on Feb. 22.
The lawmakers’ virtual town hall will be from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. MT
“We’ll discuss and take questions about the legislative session, what to expect on the policy horizon, issues in our communities and your priorities for the legislature this year,” reads information on the event. “We have learned a lot from you in these town halls and this helps us serve you better by being your voice in Salem. Most importantly, we want to hear from you and give you an opportunity to ask questions, share what’s on your mind and how we can help represent you.”
Questions can be submitted in advance, using Q&A during the event or asked live during the virtual town hall.
The meeting will be broadcast live on Facebook as well as Zoom. The link for the Zoom meeting is http://bit.ly/3xQcfWd and the meeting ID is 897 4440 5364. Those using Zoom must register prior to attending the event. That can be done online at http://bit.ly/3m6C1Df.
