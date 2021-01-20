SAN FRANCISCO – Oregon will play a 22-match conference-only schedule beginning this Friday, Jan. 22, the Pac-12 announced on Tuesday. The schedule will consist of 11 home and 11 road matches, highlighted by eight contests against teams ranked in the preseason AVCA Coaches’ Poll. All but two weekends will be played on a Friday, Sunday rotation.
The Ducks will open on the road against Washington State, Friday and Sunday, before the home-opening weekend against No. 22 UCLA, Jan. 29 and 31. Oregon will then head back on the road to take on USC, Feb. 5 and 7, then return home to host Arizona on Feb. 12 and 14.
Oregon will then travel to play No. 10 Utah on Feb. 18 and 20. After that, the Ducks return home for back-to-back weekends at Matthew Knight Arena, hosting Colorado, Feb. 26 and 28, and No. 8 Washington on March 5 and 7.
Following the homestand, the Ducks will play a pair of matches on the road against defending national champion and No. 3 Stanford on March 12 and 14. Oregon will then take on rival Oregon State at home on March 19 and on the road in Corvallis on March 21 before closing out the home schedule against California, March 26 and 28. The Ducks wrap up the regular season on the road at Arizona State, April 1 and 3.
Match times and the TV schedule for the second half of the season will be announced at a later date.
2021 Oregon Volleyball Schedule
Jan. 22 - at Washington State, Pac-12 Network, 1 p.m.
Jan. 24 - at Washington State, Pac-12 Network, 11 a.m.
Jan. 29 - UCLA, Pac-12 Network, 6 p.m.
Jan. 31 - UCLA, Pac-12 Network, 1 p.m.
Feb. 5 - at USC, Pac-12 Network, 6 p.m.
Feb. 7 - at USC, Pac-12 Network, 2 p.m.
Feb. 12 - Arizona, 6 p.m.
Feb. 14 - Arizona, 11 a.m.
Feb. 18 - at Utah, Pac-12 Network, 2 p.m.
Feb. 20 - at Utah, Pac-12 Network, 1 p.m.
Feb. 26 - Colorado, TBD
Feb. 28 - Colorado, 10:30 a.m.
Mar. 5 - Washington, TBD
Mar. 7 - Washington, TBD
Mar. 12 - at Stanford, TBD
Mar. 14 - at Stanford, TBD
Mar. 19 - Oregon State, TBD
Mar. 21 - at Oregon State, TBD
Mar. 26 - California, TBD
Mar. 28 - California, TBD
April 1 - at Arizona State, TBD
April 3 - at Arizona State, TBD
