Drexel H. Foundation announces winners in 24th annual talent show

VALE — Over 190 families and youth participated in the Arts and picked up free Drexel Art Camp Kits with 15-16 different activities in them for this year’s inaugural online camp due to COVID-19. Nearly 70 in Nyssa, 20 in Ontario and 101 in Vale over the course of the second week of August enjoyed the sack of art supplies, directions and virtual lessons on how to do the activities.
“Thanks to our cultural partners, NEH & Oregon Humanities, The Oregon Community Foundation Oregon Arts & culture recovery Program coalition of grant givers, Building Healthy Families and the Miller Foundation, we were able to continue with the 24th year of August Art Camp and Talent show,” Said Sandijean Fuson, president of the Drexel Foundation in a news release.
From a virtual Talent show submission and following social distancing guidelines with art camp workshops on the website, technology played a big role in this years end of summer events.
“I am so glad we followed ‘the show must go on’ attitude, so this 24-year tradition was not lost. We work all year to gather reusable items, art supplies and prizes for these big events,” said Fuson.
A total of $400 in cash went to the first-place winner in each age group, along with trophies, gift certificates, and a big sack of prizes for all talent show participants.
In the youth 4-11 category, first place went to Isabella Morgan with a skit and song about quarantine, second place went to Hypatia Rounds for her original song, and third place went to Elainna Graven for her original dance.
In the 12-14 age group, the first-place winner was Jae Rojas playing an accordion
In the 15-19 age group, first place went to Japheth Carlson.
In the adult category, Courtney King won first place singing and playing a ukulele; second place went toJazzlyn Hahn, third to Dusty Rose and fourth to SanTanna Bayes.
The Drexel Foundation’s motto is “of your own personal strength you can accomplish anything” has helped many follow their dreams.
With one more event before the end of the summer art season, the Foundation is gearing up for ist annual Children’s Film festival. With a virtual submission, Drexel staff has to work hard to compile the entries for the judges but then it will be shared, along with the winners on their website.
For more information on how to enter a video or film for free for the annual Children’s Film Festival & Film-makers Competition, visit the Drexel Foundation’s website, facebook, or Instagram to learn more. The submission deadline is Sept. 12th for free entries, late entries are allowed for a $20 entry fee.
Winners for each of the four age categories will be announced in mid September. Best of Show will receive $100 cash, and there are prizes for all who enter.
“We are asking anyone interested in participating in the virtual upcoming crash course in film program on Sept 12, to contact us at drexelfoundation@gmail.com to preregister and signup for the Zoom crash course event,” said Fuson.
To find out more about the Drexel Foundation, call (541) 473-3470 and leave a message for Sandijean Fuson or Kelsey Tolman.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.