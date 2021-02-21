The Drexel Foundation’s first t-shirt design art contest was a huge success. The artists were asked to incorporate the words of the Drexel Foundation’s mantra: You matter. You are important. Tu Importas! Every design masterfully captured the essence of the Drexel Foundation’s mission, activities, and impact on our community.
There were a total of 35 entries with participants ranging in ages from 10-77. It was an impressive group of artists. The judges did not know who did the designs, so each design was judged on its own merits.
“The judges said how difficult of a task it was to pick a first place in each of the four categories and Best of Show. I was glad I did not judge them, I don’t think I could have chosen just one. The Best of Show will be the design on the 2021 volunteer t-shirts and win the $100 cash prize. Congratulations to all for creating this beautiful art!” said Sandjean Fuson President of the Drexel Foundation.
The first place winner of the youth category was Adalyn Tolman, first place winner of the middle school category was Emirei Ruiz, first place winner of the high school category was Candence Tolman, and the first place winner of the adult category was Sydney Bolard. Winning top honors Best of Show was Kacie Shaffer.
All volunteers this year will get a free t-shirt with the winning design on it for helping the Drexel Foundation with their many programs and events. It is planned to have a display of all the art entries in the window of the Vale Hotel. Also the creator of each design will get prizes and their design on a t shirt just for them. All t-shirt designs will be available to view and/or order later this spring and purchase as one of Drexel’s fundraising efforts to support their free events for rural families. The Drexel Foundation was originally created to help preserve the historic 1908 Vale Hotel and 1895 Grand Opera House. At its inception, the goal was to create an art center in a portion of the Grand Opera House and later in the Vale Hotel, thus providing a space for the community to enjoy cultural events and art education. In 1995, the first Art Camp & Talent Show was held. Over the years, the foundation has added several annual art programs, humanities, and cultural events. The 2021 calendar of events is available in English and Spanish and posted on social media and the website. To see all the t-shirt design entries or for more information visit the Drexel Foundation’s website, www.thedrexelfoundation.org. Facebook, Instagram or call 541-473-3470 and leave a message for Sandijean Fuson or Kelsey Tolman.
