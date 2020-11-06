Douglas County voters want to remain a part of Oregon.
County voters said “no” Tuesday by a margin of 57% to 43% to an advisory measure on whether they’d like to see Idaho’s border moved to include Douglas County.
Douglas County voters were asked, “Should Douglas County Commissioners, State Representatives and Senators work toward moving the Idaho state border to include Douglas County?”
The question was more opinion poll than anything. Actually changing borders would have required acts of both state’s legislatures as well as Congress.
The group Move Oregon’s Border would like to see all of rural Eastern and Southwestern Oregon — and someday parts of Northern California as well — split with the Beaver State and become part of Idaho.
Move Oregon’s Border organizer Mike McCarter had attempted to get the group’s more complicated version of a measure on Douglas County’s ballot but cited COVID-19 restrictions as the reason for failing to garner enough signatures by the deadline.
Move Oregon’s Border could still bring its version to Douglas County voters if it collects enough signatures by February 2022.
In the meantime, the Douglas County commissioners chose to put a simplified advisory question on the ballot to determine what voters want.
Other counties considering questions about moving Idaho’s borders in this election included Wallowa, Union and Jefferson counties. Voters in all three counties were closely divided as of 9 p.m. returns.
Union County vote was “yes” 52.42% to 47.58%. Wallowa County said “no” by a thin margin, 50.47% to 49.53%. Jefferson County said “yes” by 51.02% to 48.98%.
