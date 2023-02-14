Double Chocolate Popcorn Balls Popcorn.org Feb 14, 2023 10 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email A super special treat for every chocolate lover in your family. Popcorn.org Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Yield: 18 ballsIngredients1/2 cup sugar1/2 cup corn syrup1/4 cup butter or margarine2 tablespoons cocoa powder8 cups freshly popped popcorn1 cup semi-sweet mini chocolate baking bitsDirectionsCombine sugar, corn syrup, butter and cocoa in medium saucepan; bring to a boil.Add popcorn, stirring until evenly coated. Remove from heat. Stir in semi-sweet mini chocolate pieces. Cool slightly.Shape into 2-inch balls. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Food Gastronomy Food Industry Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. See more e-editions Today's Edition E-Edition The Argus Observer 21 hrs ago 0 Most Popular Taco Time closing doors after more than 30 years UPDATE: Highway 95 road closure still in place this morning Officials monitoring landslide 17 miles outside Ontario U.S. Highway 95 closure for propane spill until further notice Police seek witnesses to vehicle vs. pedestrian crash on afternoon Feb. 6 Ontario shutters its PO box lobby after hours Conditions may change by spring Judge continues Sarah Wondra case into March 2 Ontario businesses receive Patriot Award Protesting the expansion of the Gas Transmission Northwest pipeline
