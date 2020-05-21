DMV reopening causes foot-traffic jam

PAYETTE — After having been closed since March 23 due to the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, the Payette County Courthouse facility — specifically the Department of Motor Vehicles — has been inundated since its reopening on Tuesday.
“We have been experiencing a high volume of citizens coming to the DMV,” reads an email from Payette County Sheriff’s Lt. Andy Creech on Wednesday.
After extending the closure for weeks after the initial decision was made, the Payette County Board of Commissioners on Monday, voted to reopen the courthouse.
Due to social distancing measures in place because of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic and the small size of the DMV’s building and waiting area, people visiting that portion of the courthouse are asked to wait outside until it is their turn to enter.
Individuals who are going to the courthouse to attend court hearings or conduct business with the magistrate or district courts are required to wear a mask.
“This requirement has been set by an order from the Idaho Supreme Court,” wrote Creech. “Masks are not required to citizens who are wishing to conduct business with other county offices.”
