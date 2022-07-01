Some of the exhibits on display at the Four Rivers Cultural Center’s museum offering, such as the one pictured here, show examples of local history to visitors. Families are urged to check out the museum for free during this year's Discovery Days.
Ontario — Four Rivers Cultural Center knows a little something about local history and how to deliver those facts to the community with events like, Discovery Days. This “a family-oriented free program” is for the purpose of sharing the “diverse stories, cultural heritages and artifacts” of over 100 years’ worth of Treasure Valley Region history, in addition to inviting visitors to the Center’s museum.
According to the news release received on June 29, this activity will “allow families to tour the museum” with guides who are selected by the Center to “create a one-of-a-kind experience.” The focus of the program is to engage with families and offer them “diverse exhibits.”
The Center offers a program called Museum Saturdays, which is a free all day event. A tour can be taken anytime between 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. during the museum’s open hours on the select dates. A schedule for this and other events can be accessed on the Center’s website.
Last year, the Cultural Center offered this free activity on the first Saturday of June, July and August.
For questions, call the Four Rivers Cultural Center at (541) 889-8191 or email at development@4rcc.com.
