Did you know? Too much alcohol puts your health at risk

Heavy alcohol consumption is linked to a greater risk for a variety of health conditions.

According to the National Council on Alcohol and Drug Dependence, Inc., 75% of esophageal cancers are attributable to chronic excessive alcohol consumption.

Such consumption also is linked to a 10 percent increase in a woman’s risk for breast cancer, while heavy chronic drinking has been connected to 36% of primary liver cancer cases.



