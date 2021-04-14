Did you get COVID and can’t smell now?

ONTARIO
If you have had COVID-19, have you experienced a loss of smell since then? One of the commonalities with those who have had the virus is suffering from short- or long-term smell loss.
In another of its unique-to-the-pandemic community outreach programs, Four Rivers Cultural Center will be trying to help people regain their sense of smell. This will be done through “smell training kits,” which will be offered free while supplies last.
The kits are for individuals who have “lost their sense of smell entirely or suffer from smell distortions such as parosmia, where smells are unpleasant or unrelated to the food on the person’s plate,” according to a news release from the Cultural Center.
The smell training kits will include four essential oils, a carrying case, info sheets and other items and registration starts Friday at 4rcc.com
The reason the nonprofit got involved with this project was that someone connected to the Cultural Center was experiencing a loss of smell as a post-COVID symptom, which spurred the staff into looking into research, according to Tanya Navarette, marketing and development director in a phone interview this morning. She said that was back in December when there still weren’t a lot of resources readily available.
While researching, staff stumbled upon a Facebook Group that was started for the same reason, and that is where the concept was born, Navarette said.
“That’s where people started the idea of smell training and kick started the research of smell training and all the science behind it,” she said.
The nonprofit leaned to the Mayo Clinic, and found that people “can begin training their nasal passages by sniffing the same odors, four scents every day for about 15 to 20 seconds each,” according to the news release. “Research has shown that over time participants may regain their sense of smell as the smell pathways begin to recover through continued exposure.”
Staff discussed this research and modeled the Cultural Center kits after a couple that are now on the market, and incorporated the Mayo Clinic recommendation of clove oil, eucalyptus oil, a zest (the Cultural Center is using lemon), and a floral scent.
It does take time and commitment for the training to work, Navarette said, which includes dedicating time to smell the oils at least twice each daily for up to three months. This is the reason the kits include a travel pouch, so people can take them on the go, as needed to ensure they get enough training in.
“We are super excited to get them into the hands of people who need them,” she said.
The kits are paid for through the Cultural Center’s wraparound funds from Oregon Health Authority.
“We started at fifty,” she said, noting that it was a conservative amount, but that there was no way to know how many people in the area may be impacted by this post-COVID symptom. “If there is a high demand, then we might revisit doing another set of kits.”
Additionally the oils are expensive, she said, and were obtained from an official oil manufacturer, Young Living Essential Oils.
The kits are available exclusively to those individuals who are experiencing a loss of smell as a post-COVID symptom. There will be a limit of one per household for those who sign up to get one.
