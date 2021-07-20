Dentist says new office has ‘been busy’

ONTARIO — Aspen Dental is the newest dental clinic in Ontario is now open, located at 1335 S.E. First Avenue, next Walgreens.
Dentist Dr. Benjamin Hulbert is also a recent addition to the company. He completed his training at Boise and Meridian Aspen Dental offices.
The Ontario Aspen Dental Office is one more than 900 offices across the nation, having been started in New York, Hulbert said.
Hulbert is no stranger to the local area.
“I actually grew up in Parma,” he said.
Because of COVID-19, Hulbert said the practice at the clinic where he had been working had slowed down and he decided to find something more active when he applied to Aspen Dental.
“It’s been busy,” he said.
As for now, he is the sole practitioner. There are 12 staff members, and several of them are bilingual.
This clinic is good about getting people in the same day they make an appointment or as soon as possible, Hulbert said. The clinic is open Monday through Friday and on one Saturday every month.
Office hours are 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Monday through Wednesday; 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday; and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday.
Although it is not for several months, Hulbert stated that clinic staff is planning a day of free dental care for veterans in November.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.