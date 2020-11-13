Jeff Davis

Jeff Davis, 82, of Council died at his home in Council on Oct. 23, 2020. Arrangements under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home.

Izetta M. Servatius- Branstetter

Servatius-Branstetter, Izetta M., 86, of Weiser died Nov. 7, 2020 in Weiser. Arrangements under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home.

Betty S. Newell

Betty S. Newell, 79, Formerly of Caldwell died Nov. 12, 2020 at her daughter’s home in Ontario. Arrangements are under the direction of the Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel, Ontario.

