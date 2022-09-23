PORTLAND —The challenges of recent years have left many Oregonians feeling disconnected and alone: COVID, strident partisanship, and deepening social divides all make it harder to connect with others. Dear Stranger, a letter-exchange project from Oregon Humanities, offers a chance for connection by inviting Oregonians to write letters with someone they’ve never met.

Oregon Humanities is a statewide organization that brings people together to talk, listen, and learn from one another. "Dear Stranger asks us to intentionally reflect and share about our experiences,” says Lucy Solares-Steger, the coordinator at Oregon Humanities who runs the Dear Stranger project. “While at first this can be daunting or challenging, many letter writers find that they’re able to work through these experiences by writing them out, and through this, make a really impactful connection with another person."



