Good Industrial Climate Essential If Payette to Grow, Says Speaker
The industrial future of Payette will depend upon the kind of “industrial climate” the town can offer.
This was the theme of a talk by Orland Mayer, director of Idaho Power industrial development department, before a ladies’ night dinner meeting of the Payette Chamber of Commerce at Maudie’s Café Wednesday evening.
He said the best qualified force to create a good industrial climate was the chamber of commerce.
By ‘climate’ Mayer meant a condition which would attract or discourage industry. Some of the chief factors he named was an equitable tax rate, good services, a labor supply, good schools, good city government and a progressive and friendly attitude by the citizens of the community.
Start Made
Mayer declared that 80 per cent of the industrial growth which Payette can expect will come from industries which are already here.
He recalled his first trip to Payette 31 years ago when his visit was dampened by a canal break which flooded part of the town. This prevented him from making his scheduled business calls so he spent his time in making a quick survey of the town’s industries.
He said he found a small saw mill and a woodworking shop. This factory (Marshall Fixture Company, mauufacturers of church furniture) has become the largest of its kind west of the Mississippi.
Mayer found a nice little creamery. It has now grown to the huge Farmers’ Cooperative Creamery which is now a major factor in the dairy industry for the surrounding area.
He also found a small meat packing plant. This has grown, through another operation, to become a plant which markets its products over a large area of the country.
Thirty years ago saw a thriving fruit industry but one which was a victim of occasional frost. Some of this hazard has been removed by crop diversification.
Future Visualized
Mayer said that Payette’s industrial growth would come largely from these basic industries which utilized local raw materials.
He saw opportunities for growth in more food processing, lumber processing plants and cattle feeding lots.
This would bring a demand for feed grain and hay pellet operations.
He saw another possibility in the use of the many minerals which abound in the surrounding hills. He mentioned such minerals as quartz, tungsten and mercury and also the many uses that could be made of local clay and the diatomaceous earth in the area.
Mayer then stressed the important part which the chamber of commerce could play in helping to encourage these industries. He said it was really the only organization in town which was organized for that purpose.
Mayer declared that chamber dues were an investment and not a contribution because they were used to improve business opportunities.He warned that there was danger in delay as surrounding communities were busy promoting their interests and Payette could be left behind.
Earlier in the evening Chamber President Henry Diener called for reports of several committee heads.
The meeting concluded with two films supplied by the Idaho Department of Commerce and Development. One was about a trip down the Salmon, the river of no return, and the other about the Thunder Mountain primitive area.
Late Visit by Masked Men Proves No Joke for SmithHarry Smith, 76, Fruitland, had some late visitors about midnight Sunday after he had taken his bath and was reading a little before going to bed.
Three armed and masked men came to the door. Smith thought it was a joke and invited them in saying that they must have brought the whole family.
The men said they wanted the safe in the Smith Packing House which was adjacent to Smith’s room. Smith said he couldn’t do that because the safe wouldn’t go through the door.
Fruitland Police Chief Kenneth James who investigated said that the men became angry when Smith tried to convince them that he was only a janitor in the place. They struck Smith with a pistol butt and he knew they weren’t fooling.
He opened the safe and the men took $100 belonging to Smith and his brother Otis who operate the packing house and $300 in silver dollars which had been collected by Emmett Hill and put in the save for proteaction against theft.
The thieves then gagged and bound Smith.
It was not until the next morning when a neighbor girl was walking by that Smith’s moans were heard. She ran to her father, Earl Hager, and he released Smith and called authorities.
Chief James said he was sure that the job had been done by persons who were familiar with the plant. He said they didn’t break in, they walked in. They seemed familiar with the layout of the establishment and had cautiously cut the telephone line before making entry.
Sheriff Ray Stephens helped in the investigation.
They have no suspects.
