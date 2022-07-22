WESTERN TREASURE VALLEY — Phone scams targeting Idaho Power customers — both homes and businesses — have been on the rise. These scams involve spoofing Idaho Power’s phone number and demanding immediate payment or service will be disconnected. Idaho Power never demands payment over the phone or requests payment through pre-paid cards.
Customers continue to report misleading statements by some companies selling residential solar systems. Some common tactics being reported include solar sales representatives:
• Stating they are affiliated with or have been sent by Idaho Power;
• Telling customers they will never pay a power bill again;
• Providing inaccurate information regarding Idaho Power’s rates, solar payback periods, tax credits, and how and in what amount excess energy is credited back to the customer; or
• Giving false promises of customers being “locked in” to current pricing. Idaho Power’s tariffs are not contracts and are subject to change with approval from the Idaho and Oregon public utility commissions
Customers are encouraged to get the facts about solar energy before making a financial commitment by reading the consumer protection alert recently posted by the Idaho Attorney General’s office. Any Idaho Power visits to customers’ homes will be preceded by a phone call or other communication. Idaho Power employees will arrive in a company vehicle clearly marked with Idaho Power’s logo.
Anyone who is contacted by someone claiming to be from Idaho Power and who notices anything suspicious, is urged to hang up and contact Idaho Power's customer service immediately. The phone number is (208) 388-2323 or (800) 488-6151 (outside the Treasure Valley).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.