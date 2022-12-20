Crustless pie a treat for those with gluten intolerance

People who cannot stomach foods that contain gluten can still indulge in their favorite holiday flavors. “Crustless Libby’s® Famous Pumpkin Pie” is a variation on traditional pumpkin pie served at Thanksgiving and Christmas gatherings.

The holiday season is a popular time to entertain. Food is often a focal point of holiday season entertaining.

Individuals who navigate food allergies or intolerances may shy away from certain celebrations out of fear that a nibble of this or a bite of that may trigger an allergic response. In such instances, concern about ingredients can cast a pall over normally festive occasions.



