JOHN DAY
Late Monday afternoon, an engine patrolling for wildfires from Oregon Department of Forestry’s Long Creek Guard Station in the John Day Unit reported a fire burning about 7 miles north of Long Creek in Grant County. The fire was initially reported as an acre, but quickly spread in grass and brush and by dark forward progress was stopped at 676 acres.
Ten aircraft were used to slow the spread of the fire to allow firefighters to engage the fire on the ground and build a fire line. Overnight, dozers were used to strengthen the fire line and as of Tuesday morning the fire is 20% contained.
“This was a great catch,” praised Allison Blair, John Day Unit Forester. “The quick assistance from aircraft was critical to stopping this fire.”
Resources from the Long Creek Fire Department were requested to provide structure protection as fire threatened structures in the area. No structures were damaged during initial attack. In addition to ODF assets, landowner resources, and crews and fire engines from the Malheur National Forest assisted in suppression efforts. On Tuesday, nine engines, two crews, a tender, and a dozer continue working to secure the perimeter, mop-up hot spots near the fire’s edge and look for areas of heavy fuel which could flare up. Within the interior of the fire there are some large hay bales which will continue to burn and smolder as they are consumed. The area around these hay bales is burned and they do not pose a risk of fire spread, but will continue to smoke.
Firefighters found the cause of the fire to be a lightning strike from the passing thunderstorms Friday night. The fire appears to have held over, burning undetected within a tree for the past several days, and spreading rapidly after it moved to the lighter, flashy fuels.
A regulated-use closure remains in effect for activities such as mowing of dry grass, chainsaw use, and open fire restrictions. The closure also requires those traveling on forest roads to carry a shovel and a fire extinguisher (or 1 gallon of water). Visit www.odfcentraloregon.com for full details. The public is asked to be aware of any actions which could cause a wildfire.
