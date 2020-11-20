Credit unions merging: About 9.5% of Malheur Federal Credit Union members vote yes on merger with Rogue Credit Union

ONTARIO
It’s official! Malheur Federal Credit Union will be merging with southern-Oregon based Rogue Credit Union at the start of 2021.
Letters were sent out a couple months ago to 11,458 Malheur Federal members, according to Kelsey Esqueda, marketing manager with Rogue Credit Union. These included ballots for members to fill out and send back, voting on whether they supported the merger.
Of the thousands of ballots sent out, there was a 9.48% response, according to Esqueda. That tally came from votes of 1,084 members, she says.
It will be some time before members start to see any visible changes.
“Combining will take the better part of a year,” she said. “Right now it’s business as usual.”
When the time comes for changes that will impact members, such as switching out debit cards and checks for logo purposes, there will be “so much communication going out ahead of time,” Esqueda assured.
“We’re committed to ensuring it’s a smooth process,” Esqueda said.
MFCU Board Chairman Roger Yasuda said the board is excited about the support from MFCU members.
“We know that together, our organizations will be stronger,” he said. “This partnership will provide our members with an expanded service area, robust and enhanced products and services.”
As a result of this merger, the combined organization will provide opportunities to increase efficiencies, returning the savings back to members through innovation, technology and services, better rates and community giving, reads a news release.
Members will also benefit from a combined 26-branch network across Oregon and Idaho.
“We are thrilled to welcome Malheur Federal Credit Union to our team,” said Rogue President/CEO Gene Pelham in the release. “This merger will ensure that rural communities continue to have credit union services for decades to come.”
