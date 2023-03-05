I feel the citizens deserve to know why we as a city stopped the Spring Cleanup. Inflation has hurt the pocketbooks of all of us individually, our businesses and city and county offices throughout the country.

Also we have been hit with a double whammy of not being able to find people that want to work. We have had to increase salaries just like everyone else just to keep the employees that we have.



Craig Jensen is the mayor of the city of Payette. The views and opinions here are not necessarily that of the Argus Observe.

