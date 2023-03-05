I feel the citizens deserve to know why we as a city stopped the Spring Cleanup. Inflation has hurt the pocketbooks of all of us individually, our businesses and city and county offices throughout the country.
Also we have been hit with a double whammy of not being able to find people that want to work. We have had to increase salaries just like everyone else just to keep the employees that we have.
Also the price of diesel has doubled over the last two years, also increasing the costs. Most of our city departments are down one to two full-time employees and can't get anyone to fill them. We have used work crews from the Payette County Sheriff's Department to cut down on labor costs in the past, but this last fall when we needed them the most we got one or two workers for two days during the six-week fall cleanup, even though the Street Crew went down to the county every morning to pick them up.
I'm not faulting the Sheriffs Department for not having people who wanted to work, but it caused us to hire extra workers from a staffing company and that also drove up the costs.
But that is not the main reason for stopping the cleanup. What we thought would keep the town looking cleaner by having a spring cleanup (which no one else in the valley does) was actually having the opposite effect. Our town was looking trashier because people were putting debris and rubbish in their gutters year round instead of the allotted times for the cleanup. I have had a lot more complaints from our citizens about the debris being left in gutters than I have had about the cleanup program.
For example, you were not suppose to put out any debris for the Spring Cleanup until April 1 and we would have starting picking up the middle of April. If you drive around town you will find that some people have already put debris out in the gutters.
By having our gutters filled with debris most of the year it causes street cleaners to go around the piles so not being able to clean that part of the street. It clogs up our storm drains thus causing standing water in our streets. It also makes it difficult for our mail carriers to deliver the mail.
We will continue the fall cleanup but please remember the rules. Fall cleanup always starts the first Monday of November, and you can start putting your leaves out two weeks prior. The fall pickup lasts until the middle of December, weather permitting, and they go through town twice. Please follow the rules so we can continue with this program and help us keep Payette a clean and a safe place to live.
Craig Jensen is the mayor of the city of Payette. The views and opinions here are not necessarily that of the Argus Observe.
