The data is clear and decisive: COVID-19 is more deadly than seasonal influenza.

Respiratory viruses also tend to be more severe in older adults, and COVID-19 is particularly so. Another key difference is that there is a vaccine for the flu. The flu vaccine is very effective, even when it isn’t a perfect match for the strain of influenza that’s circulating. Don’t wait to vaccinate: You can protect yourself from the flu by getting a vaccine. To find a flu vaccine clinic, visit www.flu.oregon.gov.

and use the flu vaccine locator tool.

Learn more about seasonal flu and COVID-19 on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website.

In addition, you can Oregon Health Authority at noon on Tuesday, Oct. 27 to have your flu and COVID-19 questions answered by our experts directly. You can attend, follow the conversation and sign up for a reminder on the Oregon Health Authority’s Facebook page.

