MALHEUR COUNTY — During their weekly meeting on Wednesday, members of the County Court signed a letter to send to state lawmakers to give an update on their request to have a third party look into the bookkeeping for the Treasure Valley Reload Center before carrying a request for millions more in state funding for the project.

The rail shipping project is being built outside Nyssa, and was part of a statewide transportation improvement plan, with $26 million in funding allocated to build the facility in 2017.



