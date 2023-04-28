MALHEUR COUNTY — During their weekly meeting on Wednesday, members of the County Court signed a letter to send to state lawmakers to give an update on their request to have a third party look into the bookkeeping for the Treasure Valley Reload Center before carrying a request for millions more in state funding for the project.
The rail shipping project is being built outside Nyssa, and was part of a statewide transportation improvement plan, with $26 million in funding allocated to build the facility in 2017.
The lawmakers in March requested county officials do a deep dive into books before carrying any further funding requests to the state. The project has faced cost overruns throughout its inception, getting $3 million from the State E-Board in September and $2 million from the county in December. Officials estimate another $8.5 million is needed to finish it out.
The shipping project recently saw Shawna Peterson come on board as the executive director of the Malheur County Development Corporation, with the county providing funding for that role.
Malheur County Court officials in a letter dated April 26 to Sen. Lynn Findley, R-Vale, and Rep. Mark Owens, R-Crane, said two professionals have been hired to conduct a third-party analysis.
“Zygart John, Certified Public Accountants, is reviewing every invoice of the MCDC through February 2023 for funds spent on the TVRC,” it reads.
The firm will determine whether appropriate controls were in place for funds spent, and is expected to issue its report to the county and corporation by the end of the month.
The firm selected to develop construction costs, timeline, and itemization of the funding request is Engineering Northwest LLC, with Pat Woodcock leading the way. Woodcock has a historically “positive reputation” in Ontario with several structural projects, such as Alameda Elementary school kitchen, Adrian gymnasium, Malheur County Courthouse elevator project and structural assessments for private buildings damaged by historic snow loads in the winter of 2016-17, also known as “snow-maggeddon.” Woodcock’s analysis is expected to be complete by May 10.
With the Ways & Means Committee currently considering the state budget, time is of the essence for officials to make their plea to get funding for the project this year. A public hearing is planned tonight at Four Rivers Cultural Center. It will be from 5 to 7 p.m. and those who have registered ahead of time will get a chance to offer in-person testimony about projects they would like to see the state support for the upcoming biennium.
