Council OK’s new ordinance fine and matrix

City Attorney Jeff Green discusses the details of the city's new nuisance ordinance during the Ontario City Council meeting on March 14. The council adopted the new rules unanimously and, as such, the city can begin collecting fees for violations once again.
ONTARIO — Residents in the city of Ontario can begin to expect to see fines being implemented for nuisance ordinance violations soon. Related fines and fees were halted on May 6, 2021, when the city decided to waive more than $1 million in fines for outstanding civil penalties and derelict buildings, due to needing to review its policies, as those fees had become too high and the city was dealing with multiple lawsuits over them.
Since then, an ad hoc committee has been going through the city code, making needed adjustments and reviewing them along the way with the city’s attorney. The lengthy review is one of the reasons the city’s legal fees have exceeded the budget in the current fiscal year, according to Finance Director Kari Ott.
Before unanimously passing Ordinance No. 2820-2023, which replaces Title 7, Chapters 1, 2 and 2A of the Ontario Municipal Code in its entirety, the council had a heavy discussion. Although the council passed it, the ordinance will need a second reading and is getting further review from the attorney.
A concern mentioned by Council President John Kirby was regarding whether a Justice of the Peace be involved for hearings. City Attorney Jeff Green noted that the new rules for nuisance-driven issues don’t involve a justice of the peace but instead a hearings officer.
Councilor Ken Hart asked whether the city could go in and abate a property and look to put a lien on it to recoup the cost. Green said it did give the city the right to do so, with the procedures spelled out clearly in the ordinance.
City Manager Dan Cummings noted how the language was written to ensure that the city would not end up in the same place it did before.
“The chief, ordinance officer and city manager will make sure procedures are being followed so we don’t end up … with one property and a whole bunch of big fines,” he said.
He further noted if it did come down to needing to abate property, the cost would be kept down to a bare minimum.
Hart said in the past the city did a lot of fining and not a lot of abatement, asking whether the city needed to set aside related funding.
“I assume most would agree, the public wants to see things clean up,” he said.
Councilor Penny Bakefelt asked whether the ordinance should be passed by Ontario Police Department to see whether they agree. Cummings noted the department, including Chief Michael Iwai, were already part of that review. He further noted that during the process the “ordinance officer got beat up pretty hard.”
Councilor Susann Mills wanted to ensure that if notices were being attached to a dwelling, which might be a rental, that property owners were made aware too.
“It’s a real issue when someone gets a notice, but the owner never hears about it,” she said.
Green noted that the in addition to posting at the physical address, the ordinance requires the city to mail notice to the registered owner via regular and certified mail.
It was further discussed that abatements will be handled on a case-by-case basis, with Public Works being the first option. However, in certain cases, more expertise may be needed such as teams to mitigate asbestos or other environmental issues, Green said.
Public Works Director Casey Mordhorst said that previously his crews were handling “90% of the abatements.”
Reiterating what the attorney said about handling those individually, he noted that public works crews have come across such hazards as drug paraphernalia.
Bakefelt gave “a shout-out” to Jacobs for their role in helping clean things up.
According to Cummings, the ordinance actually needed a second hearing. Furthermore, Iwai, who was out when the final copy came in, is looking for a couple of changes that need reviewed with the attorney. Following the review, it will go back to the council for a second reading. Following the second reading it will not become law for 30 days.
