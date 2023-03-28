Council OK’s new ordinance fine and matrix

City Attorney Jeff Green discusses the details of the city's new nuisance ordinance during the Ontario City Council meeting on March 14. The council adopted the new rules unanimously and, as such, the city can begin collecting fees for violations once again.

 Leslie Thompson | Argus Observer

ONTARIO — Residents in the city of Ontario can begin to expect to see fines being implemented for nuisance ordinance violations soon. Related fines and fees were halted on May 6, 2021, when the city decided to waive more than $1 million in fines for outstanding civil penalties and derelict buildings, due to needing to review its policies, as those fees had become too high and the city was dealing with multiple lawsuits over them.

Since then, an ad hoc committee has been going through the city code, making needed adjustments and reviewing them along the way with the city’s attorney. The lengthy review is one of the reasons the city’s legal fees have exceeded the budget in the current fiscal year, according to Finance Director Kari Ott.



