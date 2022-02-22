Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

In the Payette schools Parade of Champions, the 3rd Grade winners are as follows

Front Row, from left: Maddox Corta, Kelton Boschma, Cheyenne Crow, Dayla Larrea.

Back Row: Makynzie Larsen, Emmalyn Mackey.

Not present: Samuel Bernard, Rowan Spelman.

A previous version of this listing was incorrect.

Tags

Load comments