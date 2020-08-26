VALE
Cool weather in June and early July have kept mosquito numbers down in Malheur County. As a result, no West Nile virus has been detected in the county.
However, warm weather may bring on more mosquitoes and more activity in the Malheur County Vector Control District. The district targets Culex mosquitoes, which is a carrier of West Nile Virus disease.
Some mosquitos that were trapped recently have been sent into a lab for testing and results are expected next week, said Sid Megan Bernard, who pilots the drone used in Vector Control District operations.
“It help tremendously,” Bernard said Tuesday, of the weather.
In any case, the district has been treating areas with stagnant water and fogging for mosquito populations, including Jordan Valley, Annex, Ontario, Nyssa, Vale, Juntura, Harper and Little Valley area. Those operations began in early July.
Most people infected by the virus will tend to have mild symptoms, according to the district’s web site, with less than 1% developing severe new neuroinvasive disease, such as encephalitis.
Area resident are encouraged to cover up during early morning and early evening hours when the Culex mosquitoes are most often present and not have standing water around.
