As Americans face a sharp curtailment of reproductive rights since the overturn of Roe v. Wade last year, Oregon Health & Science University continues to be on the leading edge of creating access for essential health care with a new Center for Reproductive Health Equity to advance reproductive health services, education and policy research.

Last year’s devastating rollback of Roe v. Wade protections has resulted in abortion services — what should be basic health care — becoming unsafe and inaccessible to individuals in more than a dozen states, disproportionately affecting low-income people and already marginalized communities.



