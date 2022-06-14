The Adrian Community Market was set up in the middle of town for the Fourth of July festivities in 2021. This year will be the same, with the first market in July coinciding with the town's holiday festivities and running from 9 a.m. to noon on July 4.
ADRIAN — Adrian’s Community Market is back for the summer and people can shop there this Friday.
The market will be open from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. on the first and third Friday of every month through September, with a couple exceptions in July and September. The first market in July will be on the Fourth of July holiday, and will be from 9 a.m. to noon, during the town’s various holiday events.
The second market in September will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. during the annual Chili Feed and Car Show on Sept. 17.
There also will be additional market dates in the fall. These include Oct. 1, coinciding with the Succor Creek Coffee anniversary celebration, and Dec. 3, coinciding with the Light Up the Park Celebration and tree lighting.
Most of the market events are in the small park next to Succor Creek Coffee on Highway 201. The location of the Sept. 17 Market has not yet been finalized, and may move a block north to Two Rivers Park, where the festivities are taking place.
Items available for purchase at the market include such products as quilts, baby blankets, aprons and other hand-sewn items, homemade pies and cookies, jams, jellies and syrups, jewelry, chicken and eggs, plants and hanging flowwer baskets, pizza made to order, seasonal fruits and vegetables, hand-thrown pottery, photographic note cards and more. Vendors change from market to market, but the main core of vendors remains steady.
Those interested in becoming a vendor can contact Jada Ishida at (208) 573-3272 or Heidi Purnell at (541) 709-1391.
More information about the market is available on Facebook and Instagram at Adrian Community Market.
