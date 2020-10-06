Commission taps Mike Duke for prosecutor

Mike Duke is seen at the Payette County Courthouse on Monday, Oct. 5. Duke was appointed by the Payette County Commissioners to replace Ross Pittman as Prosecuting Attorney.

 Corey Evan | The Argus Observer

This article has been updated to reflect that Mike Duke was sworn in to the office of Prosecuting Attorney following Monday's Payette County Commissioners meeting.

PAYETTE COUNTY

Payette County Deputy Prosecutor Mike Duke was appointed as the county’s new Prosecuting Attorney, following the departure of Ross Pittman, who was appointed as a magistrate judge in Coeur d’Alene in September.

Duke was one of three applicants interviewed during the Payette County Commissioners’ regular meeting on Oct. 5, the other being fellow deputy prosecutor Ryan Hunter, whom Duke has worked alongside in the county prosecuting attorney’s office, and Josh Haws, a deputy prosecutor from Ada County.

Members of the public were able to attend the interviews, which were conducted at the Payette County Courthouse.

Following the interviews, Commissioner Reece Hrizuk moved to appoint Duke, with Commissioner Marc Shigeta seconding. The commission voted unanimously to approve Duke’s appointment.

Duke was sworn in following the meeting and assumed the role the same day.

