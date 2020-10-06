Commission taps Mike Duke for prosecutor

PAYETTE COUNTY
Payette County Deputy Prosecutor Mike Duke was appointed as the county’s new Prosecuting Attorney, following the departure of Ross Pittman, who was appointed as a magistrate judge in Coeur d’Alene in September.
Duke was one of three applicants interviewed during the Payette County Commissioners’ regular meeting on Oct. 5, the other being fellow deputy prosecutor Ryan Hunter, whom Duke has worked alongside in the county prosecuting attorney’s office, and Josh Haws, a deputy prosecutor from Ada County.
Members of the public were able to attend the interviews, which were conducted at the Payette County Courthouse.
Following the interviews, Commissioner Reece Hrizuk moved to appoint Duke, with Commissioner Marc Shigeta seconding. The commission voted unanimously to approve Duke’s appointment.
Duke was sworn in following the meeting and assumed the role the same day.
