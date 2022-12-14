SALEM — Oregon's Fish and Wildlife Commission will meet Thursday and Friday, Dec. 15-16, in Portland.

On Thursday, Commissioners will tour local fish and wildlife projects and meet with several groups promoting urban conservation and recreation throughout the Portland Metro area, see agenda at https://bit.ly/3Wf47J5. Several projects and partners highlighted on the tour have received funding from ODFW's Oregon Conservation and Recreation Fund and highlight ODFW's ongoing commitment to urban ecology, environmental education, and outdoor equity. To join, be at Sheraton Portland Hotel lobby by 8 a.m. and provide your own transportation and lunch.



