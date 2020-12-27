Following are news briefs that were compiled from Boise State and University of Oregon about their respective college baseball programs.
Boise State names interim head coach
Co-defensive coordinator Spencer Danielson has been named interim head coach of the Boise State football team, interim athletic director Bob Carney announced in a news release from the school on Wednesday.
“I am incredibly humbled by this opportunity,” Danielson said. “Boise State has been a great place for a long time, and I want to make sure our current student-athletes and the student-athletes that are committed to us know that it will continue to be great. The best is still to come!”
“Coach Danielson is a strong leader on and off the field and is well-respected among our student-athletes, coaches, staff and administration,” Carney said. “He is prepared to step in and lead this program as we search for a permanent head coach.”
Danielson has been on staff with Boise State the last three seasons, most recently working with the Broncos’ defensive line.
He also worked with Boise State’s STUDs his first two seasons, overseeing the development of All-American Curtis Weaver, who set the Mountain West career sacks record before declaring early for the National Football League Draft.
A national search for the Broncos’ new head coach is underway.
Ducks add Jonathan Flowe to 2021 class
University of Oregon, in Eugune, added inside linebacker Jonathan Flowe to its 2021 recruiting class Dec. 18, on the final day of the December signing period, according to a news release from the school.
A four-star recruit, Flowe joins the highest-rated recruiting class in Oregon history as its 21st member. The Upland, Calif. native adds to Oregon’s haul of ESPN300 recruits, checking in at No. 135 on the list. His addition brings Oregon’s total of ESPN300 recruits to 15 in the class. Flowe, who will join his brother Justin at Oregon, is a consensus top-5 California outside linebacker.
Oregon’s 2021 class is the highest-ranked class in the Pac-12, checking in at No. 5 nationally by Rivals and No. 6 according to 247Sports and ESPN. The class includes Oregon’s first-ever five-star prospects at quarterback (Ty Thompson) and on the offensive line (Kingsley Saumataia).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.