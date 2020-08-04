Close call with COVID-19 at speed clinic

ONTARIO — Members of the Ontario Recreation District were holding their breath for a little while in recent days, as they had a potentially worrisome positive test for the novel coronavirus COVID-19 following a speed clinic that was held with Ontario High School alumnus and Olympic hopeful Joe Delgado.
During her report on Monday night’s meeting of the Ontario Recreation District Board of Directors, Program Director Riley Helmick said that one child who participated in Delgado’s clinic tested positive for the virus.
Before the clinic, the Recreation District took every participant’s temperature and had them answer a series of questions to see if they had been in contact with someone who tested positive for the virus.
Helmick said the participant who tested positive had not accurately answered the questions that were posed, because that participant lives with someone who had previously tested positive for the virus and likely contracted it from that person.
“That person was just not honest,” said Ontario Recreation District Director Andrew Maeda.
Helmick said the district has not since been contacted by the Malheur County Health Department regarding COVID-19 cases, so she believes that no one else contacted the virus from the clinic, which took place more than two weeks before Monday’s meeting.
When starting her report on the summer recreation activities, Helmick said the district lost about 25% of players over the course of the season. While only three players returned with positive results, the district had many players leave because they came in contact with someone who had tested positive or had shown symptoms.
“It went as well as it could have,” Helmick said.
Dog days bring more splashers
During his update on the Ontario Splash Park, Maeda said the facility is averaging 70 people per day. During the hottest days of the summer, that number can skyrocket to 160 people, he said.
The facility continues to operate at about $200 per day, Maeda said.
With the new check-in that is required this summer, Maeda said the Splash Park also sees traffic from as far as Boise, Caldwell and Nampa. When he saw those places on the sheet, Maeda asked them what brought them to Ontario. He said the response was that those peoples’ children are too young to enjoy Roaring Springs Water Park in Meridian and it was a cheaper option to drive up to Ontario and play in the Splash Park.
It is noteworthy, however, that there are two parks in Meridian which offer free splash pads for all ages, including Settlers Park and Julius M. Kleiner Memorial Park.
Maeda added that the busiest time for the Ontario Splash Park every week is the 3 p.m. hour on Friday. A new committee
Skate park update
The Ontario Skate Park was closed for a couple of days last week, following multiple incidents.
Maeda said there was an incident where multiple middle school-aged youths were playing with fireworks. The trash from the fireworks were disposed in one of the ramps, which caught fire with more trash that was stuffed in the ramp. The fire department was called, and the whole incident made a large mess that required cleaning, he said.
Maeda said the Recreation District knew of people lurking around the aquatic facility at night, and there was at least one potential assault that may have taken place.
Following the closure, he said he fielded many comments from concerned community members and decided it would be beneficial for everyone if he formed a new Skate Park Committee which could help the skate park generate grant funding and other projects that would make the space better.
Maeda said he already had a couple of people say they would be a part of such a committee.
He said he did not have a current timeline for the Skate Park Committee.
For now, Maeda said he spoke with Ontario Chief of Police Steven Romero and hopes that local law enforcement will be looking out more for activity at the skate park after hours (the hours of operation are the same as all Ontario parks, sunrise to sunset).
