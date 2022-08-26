FRUITLAND — Fruitland residents will soon find increases on their water and sewer bills, following the approval of Resolution 2022-06 which adjusts the city’s rates amid increased inflation experienced in the U.S. this year. The resolution was presented for a public hearing at the Fruitland City Council’s regular meeting on Monday.
A resolution document obtained by the newspaper on Monday states, “A recent study has determined that some costs for materials and supplies are not being recouped.”
“Basically, it covers our costs,” said Jerry Campbell, public works director.
Following are changes made to the city’s water and sewer fee structure.
Sewer
- Monthly rate: $34.29 per user, up from $32.65
- Alternate sewer charge: $34.29 per equivalent residential unit attributed to a property, up from $32.65
- Unoccupied structures: Unchanged, $20 per month for qualifying unoccupied structures under Fruitland City Code 8-2-3. Properties receiving only sewer service, not water service, don’t qualify according to the resolution.
Water
• Monthly rate: $42.84 minimum for 3/4 inch service lines, up from $40.80, and $1.63 per 1,000 gallons, up from $1.55. Minimum for industrial, commercial
• Unoccupied structures: Unchanged at $27 per month for qualifying structures under Fruitland City Code 8-2-3
Fees for equivalent residential units
- Capacity fees: $1,050 each for water and sewer
- Water hookup fee: $275 for 3/4 inch meter only, up from $250
- Sewer hookup fee: $200 for sewer saddle, up from $150
Cost Multipliers
- 3/4 service line: $2,485, up from $2,160
- 1 inch: $2,944, up from $2,477
- 1-1/2 inch: $6,488, up from $6,153
- 2 inch: $7,386, up from $6,875
- 3-, 4- and 6-inch lines are at city cost
Construction/bulk fees
- Meter manifold: $50 rental plus $1.63 per 1,000 gallons
- Tank loads: Up to 1,500 gallons remains $5 per load, while 1,501-4,000 gallons loads increase to $10 (formerly $7) per load, $15 for loads of 4,001 gallons or more (previously $12).
No public testimony was received, verbal or written, during this hearing. Rates were last increased in 2021, according to City Clerk Suzanne Pearcy.
“We’re not allowed to raise the prices to where we make money, but we have to raise them to cover costs,” noted Pearcy. “The sooner we can raise some of these prices, the better. Because we are losing money for every meter we install right now.”
Council President Kari Peterson moved to approve the resolution. The motion carried unanimously, with a vote of 4-0.
For more information, phone Fruitland City Hall at (208) 452-4421.
