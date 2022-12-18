Church offers special service and 13-week group for those experiencing loss Argus Observer Dec 18, 2022 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save ONTARIO — Ontario Nazarene Church will hold a special service to help people who have experienced the loss of a loved one on Dec. 21 at 7 p.m.Furthermore, starting in January, the church will also be having a 13-week group, dubbed “Griefshare,” which also is for those who have experienced loss and is free to attend.The church is at 1131 Alameda Drive.For more information, phone (541) 889-2155. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Church Ontario Nazarene Church Christianity Ontario Loved One People Loss Group Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. See more e-editions View Today's Digital Edition E-Edition The Argus Observer 16 hrs ago 0 Most Popular 8th-grader to sheriff, DA: ‘Ontario has disintegrated’ Snake River Correctional Institution serves up holiday meal for senior citizens Local teams crown 10 champions at Calhoun Classic NFL star born with facial difference to speak at global event Coffee with a cop returns Organizer touts students as integral to success of charity drive Official gives status of fundraising efforts for new nursing building Community schoolyard coming soon Police search 2nd yard for missing Idaho child; nothing found Local wrestlers battle at Calhoun Classic
