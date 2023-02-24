First Baptist Church Church brings back soup luncheon on Feb. 26 Fundraiser for Payette Senior Center's Meals on Wheels program Submitted information Feb 24, 2023 6 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save PAYETTE — After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Payette First Baptist Church is bringing back its annual soup luncheon, which doubles as a fundraiser for a local meals program.The church will host its 23rd annual Soup Lunch from 12:30 to 2 p.m. Sunday. It will include cream of broccoli cheese soup, cream of potato soup, chili, bread, salads, desserts and a beverage. The cost for the meal is a donation, all of which will go toward the Payette Senior Center Meals on Wheels program.The church is at 15 N. 10th St.For information about the luncheon, phone the church at (208) 642-2598. For information about the meals program, phone the Senior Center at (208) 642-4223. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Gastronomy Food The Economy Medicine Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. See more e-editions Today's Edition E-Edition The Argus Observer 18 hrs ago 0 Most Popular 2 Payette women die in rollover crash in southern Idaho Police respond to school over hoax call of active shooter Greater Idaho bill moves in Idaho, stalls in Oregon Ladder truck fails inspection Taco Time closing doors after more than 30 years Could mRNA vaccines soon be outlawed in Idaho? Fundraiser for family of mother and daughter killed in rollover on now Public hearing for passenger rail service study moves to Tuesday Opinion: Truth takes twists and turns in Greater Idaho movement Greg Smith pulls out of rail shipping project
