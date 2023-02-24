PAYETTE — After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Payette First Baptist Church is bringing back its annual soup luncheon, which doubles as a fundraiser for a local meals program.

The church will host its 23rd annual Soup Lunch from 12:30 to 2 p.m. Sunday. It will include cream of broccoli cheese soup, cream of potato soup, chili, bread, salads, desserts and a beverage. 



Tags

Load comments