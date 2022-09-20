While many of the same chronic health conditions affect most older adults in the United States, there are racial differences in the degree to which those conditions contribute to death or require advanced care, concludes a new study published in the American Journal of Epidemiology.

A collaborative effort between Oregon Health & Science University and Yale University researchers, the study dives into survey data from about 4,800 recipients of federal Medicare health insurance between 2011 and 2015. The research team found heart and kidney conditions, as well as depression and dementia, were common in the surveyed older adults. But when data was parsed by race, the researchers found those conditions affected Black and white patients differently.



