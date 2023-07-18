Chief Michael Iwai promotes Casey Walker to sergeant

ONTARIO — Ontario Police Chief Michael Iwai formerly promoted Casey Walker to sergeant on Monday, having made the announcement that he would do so at the most recent council meeting.
On July 11, Iwai told the council that there were four officers who applied for the promotion, as Sgt. Jon Esplin is gearing up to retire sometime this year, likely in October.
Those who were interviewed did a great job in their interview and all had to “perform a crucible,” which entailed discussing what makes them a better leader or better person and reading an excerpt from Dr. Victor Frankl.
According to Britannica.com, Frankl was a Jewish-Austrian psychiatrist and holocaust survivor who developed logotherapy, theorizing that the primary motivation of an individual is the search for meaning in life.
“All presentations from the officers were very heartfelt, they did a tremendous job, they laid it all out there,” Iwai said.
Esplin will be helping with training for Walker, who teared up during the official swearing-in ceremony for him at City Hall on Monday.
“I’m excited. I have a pretty good … I have a good support system at home and a good support system here and I’m super glad for this next chapter in my life. It will be good,” Walker said.
Walker has been in law enforcement for decades. He also previously worked for Malheur County Sheriff's Office for 18 years, and ran for sheriff in 2020.
There is a lot of movement in the Ontario Police Department right now, Iwai said, including two officers who are going through the background portion with Oregon State Police.
“Even though we’re almost fully staffed, it could change, that’s just the way it goes,” he said, adding, “I’m happy with what we’ve accomplished in a little over a year.”
Iwai noted that with adding the full-time equivalent position this year, Ontario Police Department will now have 26 officers. There is an open recruit now, with nine applications and one who would be making a lateral move from another agency.
