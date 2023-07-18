Chief Michael Iwai promotes Casey Walker to sergeant

Casey Walker is pictured during his official swearing-in ceremony for being promoted to sergeant for the Ontario Police Department.

 OPD Facebook page

ONTARIO — Ontario Police Chief Michael Iwai formerly promoted Casey Walker to sergeant on Monday, having made the announcement that he would do so at the most recent council meeting.

On July 11, Iwai told the council that there were four officers who applied for the promotion, as Sgt. Jon Esplin is gearing up to retire sometime this year, likely in October.



