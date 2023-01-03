Cheesy Popcorn Bread Popcorn.org Jan 3, 2023 6 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Popcorn is the secret ingredient to this tasty, cheesy cornbread. Popcorn.org Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Ingredients4 cups popped popcorn1 cup yellow corn meal2 tablespoons sugar2 teaspoons baking powder1/2 teaspoon salt1 egg1 cup 2% milk1/4 cup vegetable oil1 cup shredded jack or pepper jack cheese1 can (4 ounces) mild, diced green chilies, drained, optionalDirectionsPreheat oven to 400 degrees Fahrenheit. Spray an 8-inch square baking pan with cooking spray; set aside.Process the popcorn in a blender or food processor until finely ground.Pour ground popcorn into a large bowl and stir in corn meal, sugar, baking powder and salt until blended.Beat egg, milk and vegetable oil together in a small bowl and stir into popcorn mixture just until blended.Scatter cheese and chilies, if desired, over batter and stir just until evenly distributed.Pour batter into prepared pan and bake for 25 minutes or until lightly browned at edges and tester comes out clean.Cut into squares to serve. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Popcorn Vegetable Oil Chili Gastronomy Food Catering Jack Cheese Batter Pan Cheese Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. See more e-editions View Today's Digital Edition E-Edition The Argus Observer 16 hrs ago 0 Most Popular 18-year-old woman jumps off bridge on Oregon-Idaho border Water shut-off prompts woman to seek change Manager to retire after 16 years Volunteers use their own equipment to help in snowy rescue City manager cancels public hearing over 420Ville Chamber to honor 5 citizens this month Did elementary school keep ‘Christmas’ under wraps? Vale readies to light up the sky for New Year's Eve Owens drafts bill to grab $4.5M in lotto bonds for rec center ‘Very rewarding opportunity’
