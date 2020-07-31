Census work continues

MALHEUR COUNTY — A statement released by the United States Census Bureau on July 30 details the process of following up with “non-responding households in Oregon.”
According to the statement, the current self-response rate in Oregon is 65%, which translates into 1.3 million households.
“The Census Bureau will need to visit the remaining addresses to collect responses in person,” reads the statement.
Individuals still needing to respond to the Census can do so at any time by responding online at 2020census.gov or by phone.
Misty Slater, media specialist with the U.S. Census Bureau, shared data regarding what counties and cities in Oregon have the highest response rates. Washington County is first with 73.1% responses returned. Of Oregon’s cities, Maywood Park is first with 85.7% of responses returned.
Slater also provided a copy of a pamphlet detailing the “soft launch of census taker visits.” In the pamphlet, it discusses the health and safety precautions that are being taken into account by census takers, including wearing a mask and conducting the interview outside of the home.
