Do you know what this object is. Tell us what you think the item is or what it was used for. (Don’t worry, we’ll tell you next week). Email your guesses with “History” in the subject line to editor@argusobserver.com or phone them in to (541) 823-4818.
Betty Town Duncan, of Vale, was the first person to guess what this object is: a No. 9 coffee grinder made by Charles Parker Co. Meridian, Connecticut. Duncan says she has access to the Rhinehart Stone House Museum in Vale, where this photo was taken. The grinder was believed to be nailed directly onto wagons that traveled the Oregon Trail according to Gary Fugate, curator, pictured here. Pioneers would buy green coffee beans and roast them, then grind them with this machine, which is believed to have been made from a Parker shotgun. According to a forum on www.parkerguns.org, the grinders were likely where the phrase “Chuck wagon” came from.
