Caldwell Fine Arts to present San Diego Ballet’s ‘Nutcracker Suite’

CALDWELL — San Diego Ballet brings a favorite holiday event to dazzling life at Jewett Auditorium at The College of Idaho for a magical start to the season. Caldwell Fine Arts presents this annual production of “Nutcracker Suite” featuring Tchaikovsky’s timeless score and an international and local cast of costumed dancers. Sugarplum fairies, leaping cossacks, and flurries of snowflakes swirl across the stage, in this journey through a young girl’s imagination. For the past 30 years, San Diego Ballet has entertained audiences with its Nutcracker all over the US, bringing a favorite holiday event to dazzling life with an international cast of costumed San Diego Ballet dancers along with the exuberance of 50 local children. This interpretation is a holiday classic for the whole family.
The “Nutcracker Suite” presents the entire ballet in a slightly condensed format, offering the “sweetest” parts of the production. This format makes it ideal for young viewers and helps keep attention throughout the full ballet. “Nutcracker Suite” is completed by Clara’s Tea Party, featuring visits from the dancers, treats, face painting, crafts, and a red carpet entrance. This party has become a holiday tradition for many local families for the past 11 years.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.