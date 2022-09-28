ONTARIO — By the time Walmart was opening a Super Center in Ontario about 25 years ago, it was also celebrating its first $100 billion sales year. It was also estimated to be serving an estimated 90 million customers per week worldwide, according to information about the history of the store found at the online Walmart Museum.

This year will mark the first time since that opening that the store has been fully remodeled, from the ground up, according to Store Manager John Jenkins, in a phone interview on Monday.



Tags

Load comments