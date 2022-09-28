ONTARIO — By the time Walmart was opening a Super Center in Ontario about 25 years ago, it was also celebrating its first $100 billion sales year. It was also estimated to be serving an estimated 90 million customers per week worldwide, according to information about the history of the store found at the online Walmart Museum.
This year will mark the first time since that opening that the store has been fully remodeled, from the ground up, according to Store Manager John Jenkins, in a phone interview on Monday.
With the work finally near completion, a grand re-opening is planned this week and the store is pulling out all the stops for the occasion. Jenkins said the activity will begin at 9 a.m. Friday. The ceremony will start off with the Fruitland High School Band performing the National Anthem, and local Boy Scouts conducting will present colors and flags. The Ontario Chamber of Commerce will then hold a ribbon cutting and store associates will talk about what’s changed and what to expect in the future. All of this will happen in front of the store, where many of the store’s vendors giving away free product and food trucks will be vending food. Additionally, there will be hot dogs, chips and grilled cheese sandwiches, Jenkins said.
“I think it will be fun,” he said.
In addition to an abundance of “good deals” throughout the entire store, people will be able to see the final positioning of where all the product has been moved.
“Change is never easy, but we still have a ton of good associates who are here willing to help and take care of everything,” Jenkins said.
The remodel included all new fixtures, merchandising, signing, a better flow of traffic and a shiny concrete floor, as all of the old tile was removed, Jenkins said.
“If you’ve been shopping here for a while, everything is finally in its place,” he said, encouraging citizens to join them on Friday.
